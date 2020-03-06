We parents of students of West Windsor-Plainsboro school district are petitioning the administration of our school district to temporarily suspend all schools due to risk of infection by COVID-19.

More and more, it seems just a matter of time until this virus reaches us. In these circumstances we feel that the best solution to protecting children, family members and school personnel is to allow students to learn from home until risk of being infected by COVID-19 is no longer there.

There is simply no other choice. Due to a highly infectious nature of this virus and the ability of totally asymptomatic carriers to spread it to others, we need to take action to prevent the spread of the disease while we still have time.

If you are also concerned about this issue, please sign our petition.