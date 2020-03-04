Ramen Stop opens its doors on Nassau Street

Add ramen to the list of cuisines heavily represented in the Princeton restaurant scene. Ramen Stop opened in late 2019 at 244 Nassau Street, the former home of the short-lived secondary Hoagie Haven storefront, Hoagie Haven 2.

Ramen Stop joins downtown Princeton’s two existing ramen-focused restaurants: Lan Ramen on Hulfish Street and Purinsu Ramen on Witherspoon Street. The restaurant offers full service for lunch and dinner seven days a week and is BYOB.

The menu features seven types of ramen ($10.95 to $12.95), including a vegan option and one featuring “impossible” meat. There is also a selection of donburi, rice-based bowls topped with meat and vegetables ($7.95 to $10.95). A range of side dishes includes edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber salad, and gyoza ($4), or bao — steamed buns — with pork, shrimp, or impossible meat ($3.95 to $5.95).

Ramen Stop, 244 Nassau Street. Open Monday through Saturday, noon to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. 609-285-2979.

Princeton Restaurant Week returns for its second year

The Princeton Merchants Association presents the second annual Princeton Restaurant Week from March 8 through 15.

Participating full-service restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus priced at $20 for breakfast and lunch and $35 for dinner. Casual dining establishments will have various specials available. Menus for full service restaurants will be posted the week of March 2, while casual dining establishments will share their specific specials beginning March 5.

Participating full service restaurants include Agricola, Alchemist & Barrister, Blue Point Grill, Channai Chimney, Despana, Elite Five, Eno Terra, Kristine’s, La Mezzaluna, Local Greek, Mediterra, Meet House, Peacock Inn, Roots Ocean Prime, Springdale Golf Club, Teresa Caffe, Winberie’s, Witherspoon Grill, and the Yankee Doodle Tap Room.

Casual restaurants offering specials during restaurant week include Dinky Bar & Kitchen, Jammin’ Crepes, Nassau Street Seafood, Nomad Pizza, Pizza Den, Princeton Soup & Sandwich, and Terra Momo Bread Company.

Princeton Restaurant Week is sponsored by the Princeton Merchants Association and the Maclean Agency.

Lillipies launches cookbook

Jen Carson, owner and head baker at Lillipies Bakery in the Princeton Shopping Center, is launching her first cookbook, “LiLLiPiES,” a comprehensive guide to creating her bakery’s favorites. In keeping with the bakery’s pie theme, the cookbook launch and in-store book signing are set for Saturday, March 14, at 3:14 p.m. on Princeton Pi Day.

The cookbook is a collaborative project that tells the story of LiLLiPiES Bakery and pairs each recipe with a narrative. The cookbook’s recipes were developed by Carson and her team and include favorites such as sourdough English muffins, baked donuts, frozen “hot” chocolate, and pies of all shapes and sizes.

The cookbook features photography by Chiara Goldenstern and illustrations by Sofia Schreiber, both Princeton High School students.

“Why do bakers do what we do? The truth is, we love to give people the pleasure of a small treat and a smile in the middle of their day. It’s as simple as that. It’s pure hospitality. Bakers have an unquenchable need to share what we’ve imagined, developed, and prepared, and hope that it will give you a little bit of joy,” Carson says.

Carson, who started her made-from-scratch baking business in 2007, achieved her dream of owning her own bakery in 2016 when Lillipies opened its shopping center location.

Along with the cookbook launch, LiLLiPiES will continue its Pi Day tradition with the bent spoon for a collective fundraiser. At both the bent spoon and LiLLiPiES, “LiLLiPiES a la Spoon,” a single-serving pie with a scoop of bent spoon ice cream on top, will be available for purchase. All proceeds will be donated to Princeton School Gardens Cooperative.

LiLLiPiES Bakery, Princeton Shopping Center, 301 North Harrison Street. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 609-423-2100. .