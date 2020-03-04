When the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tips off at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 16 local New Jersey Breweries will also begin competing in Hamilton Tap and Grill’s 2nd Annual March Madness Brewer’s Bracket.

Hamilton Tap and Grill began the competition started last March. Last year, the final round came to Screamin’ Hill Farm Brewery and Beach Haus Brewery, with Beach Haus coming out on top and winning a permanent tap line for a year at HTG.

Hamilton Tap and Grill says this year it is partnering with NJCB (New Jersey Craft Beer) to do giveaways and host special guests including local blogger Geeky Beer Gal, Two Brewthers Podcast, and South Jersey Beer Scene Podcast.

The matchups for the first round pairings were drawn on Monday night and was streamed live on Hamilton Tap and Grill’s Facebook page. In the first round the following breweries will face off against each other:

Brotherton vs. 7 Mile

Kane vs. Bolero Snort

Ludlam vs. Carton

Screamin’ Hill vs. Jughandle

Three 3’s vs. River Horse

Wet Ticket vs. Tonewood

8 & Sand vs. Ship Bottom

and returning champions Beach Haus vs. Cape May Brewing Company

The first kegs will be tapped at tip off and the first breweries to kick their respective sixtel will move on to the next round. The bracket will continue throughout the month until there is only one. All beers must be below 8% alcohol by volume, and breweries can

offer different types of beer each round. Some are brewing batches just for this particular event.

Hamilton Tap and Grill (557 U.S. 130, Hamilton) opened in August 2018. The restaurant in the Shoppes at Hamilton is owned by Debbie and Rick Macaluso, who also own Woody’s Towne Cafe in Allentown.