When Bordentown Township instituted a new garbage pickup program last month, some residents were ready to take it out with the trash.

Central Jersey Waste Services recently signed on as the township’s new garbage contractor, which started a new trash pickup schedule and process—articulated pickup—Feb. 17. Articulated pickup uses an automated lever attached to the garbage truck to lift, empty and drop an approved curbside can. The automated lever cannot collect loose trash bags.

Residents were provided with one new, township-sanctioned 95-gallon garbage can one week prior to the introduction of the program. The township also disposed of any old or non-compliant receptacles through Feb. 21, though residents can still drop off their unwanted or unusable cans at Bordentown’s public works facility.

“Articulated pickup has many benefits, including cleaner pickups, more efficient service and lower labor costs,” township officials said in a press release. “Many municipalities are transitioning to articulated services from the rear-loaded, manual pickup method.”

Residents, though, expressed concerns over social media in the weeks leading up to—and after—the transition. After the first scheduled pickup, some posted in a Facebook group that their homes were skipped over, while others wrote that loose trash was left on their lawns. Some were concerned about the durability of the trash cans and whether or not they would be able to withstand weekly lifts and drops and noted that a new or additional can costs $100.

According to a Bordentown Township Facebook post, cans are municipal property and stay with the home when a resident moves.

In a press release, officials said the $100 cost covers the container itself, as well as landfill costs that come with additional trash. Residents can order additional cans through the municipal office, either in-person or by mail. Smaller cans (65- and 45-gallon) are also available.

Still, some residents were happy with the change and attributed the issues to what was a period of transition for the township.

The township is now divided into three zones, each with its own pickup day: Tuesday (Zone One), Wednesday (Zone Two) and Thursday (Zone Three). Bulk pickup for Zone One will be on the first and third Monday of each month, excluding holidays. Bulk pickup for zones two and three will occur on the second and fourth Monday of each month, excluding holidays.

For a standard pickup, cans must be placed curbside and three feet away from parked cars, mailboxes, recycling cans or other items. Brush, trees, branches, leaves, stumps, treated wood and ornamental grass are not permitted in the containers.

A detailed breakdown of each zone is available on the Bordentown Township website. Recycling will still be collected each Monday, and brush pickup can still be scheduled through the township.