UPDATE 9:54 a.m.: We are hearing that Pennington Road is closed approaching the gas station. Use alternate routes.

A passing motorist has observed what appears to be a gasoline pump on fire at the gas pump at the Citgo gas station on the corner of Pennington Road (NJ-31) and Ewingville Road in Ewing.

It is not known at this time if the fire is under control. We will update the story when we have more information.