Needham Roberts, a porter from Trenton, went to fight in WWI and returned home decorated and victorious after a bloody hand-to-hand battle against impossible odds. But he and many other black veterans would find that America in the era of Jim Crow could be almost as hostile as the trenches of the Argonne. Algernon Ward, Jr., a re-enactor, tells the story of this brave but flawed war hero.
