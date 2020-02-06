In a two-part podcast, host Diccon Hyatt and his co-hosts discuss the life of Wilhelm Reich, one of the most controversial figures of 20th century science. Reich claimed to have discovered a new form of energy called “orgone” which was responsible for everything from the human libido to the movements of the planets in the Solar System. In 1940 he visited Albert Einstein at his Princeton home to prove once and for all that orgone energy was real.

Many of the details of Reich’s life used in this episode came from Christopher Turner’s biography Adventures in the Orgasmatron.