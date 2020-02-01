The following article is a paid Community News Advertising Feature

Beginning February 1, 2020, Lawrence OB/GYN Associates, a comprehensive women’s health practice with locations in Mercer, Burlington, and Bucks counties, will officially join Capital Health Medical Group’s growing network of specialty care providers. The practice name will change to Capital Health – Lawrence OB/GYN Associates, but it will continue to be the same trusted provider of obstetric and gynecologic care that has served women in the region for more than 30 years.

The team of board certified physicians, nurse practitioners, and certified midwives that will be part of the new Capital Health – Lawrence OB/GYN Associates includes Drs. Kira Przybylko, Steven Sussman, Daniel Small, Audrey Tashjian, William Stanell, Karen Leedom, Sapna Balwani, Paul Loeb, and Gwen Grant; nurse practitioner Janet Budzynski; and certified midwives Leanne Miccio, Christine Beaghley, Kitan Ellerson, Celina Hickson, Elizabeth Sandifer and Lynn Shinn. Starting in March, Dr. Natalia Miranda will be joining the practice at its Bordentown location.

Their offices will continue to be located at 123 Franklin Corner Road, Suite 214, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648; 1401 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road, Suite 212, Hamilton, NJ 08619; 909 Floral Vale Boulevard, Yardley, PA 19067; and 163 Route 130, Bordentown, NJ 08505.

“With the addition of Capital Health – Lawrence OB/GYN Associates, as well as our recent acquisition of Capital Health – Women’s Specialists of Bucks County, our goal is to make access to women’s health services in our region more convenient than ever,” said Al Maghazehe, president and CEO of Capital Health. “More importantly, the expertise they add to Capital Health Medical Group will provide care through every stage of a woman’s life, from adolescence, through child-bearing years, and beyond.”

“Capital Health has an incredible reputation in our community when it comes to providing the highest level women’s services—from being the only Regional Perinatal Center, including Level III neonatal intensive care for the most at-risk deliveries, to offering robotic-assisted surgery using the da Vinci surgical system,” said Dr. Kira Przybylko, lead physician at Capital Health – Lawrence OB/GYN Associates. “While Lawrence OB/GYN has been providing services at Capital Health for quite some time, it’s exciting to officially join other physicians on the Capital Health Medical Group to be able to connect our patients with the growing number of women’s health services available here in their community.”

Capital Health – Lawrence OB/GYN Associates provides a full range of services for women, including annual health exams, prenatal care, genetic screening, open and minimally invasive/robotic-assisted surgery (using the da Vinci surgical system), and minor surgical services. The office accepts most insurances.

Call 609-896-1400 to schedule an appointment or visit capitalhealth.org/lawrenceobgyn to learn more.