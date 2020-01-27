Demolition and preliminary construction work has begun at the intersection of Route 130 and Meadowbrook Road to prepare for a new tenant: Wawa. The full-service chain will sit at the former location of National Pools and Spas.

Site preparation is expected to take the landowner until May of 2020 to complete. After that date, Wawa’s construction team will be on-site to build their store and gas canopy, featuring 12 dispensers.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October, and the grand opening is targeted for November.

The plan was announced in January of 2019. Additional neighboring retail sites are planned, but details have not been announced.