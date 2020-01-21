On Jan. 14, the Bordentown City Police Department responded to the Investors Bank located at 213 Route 130 after a robbery was reported. Once on the scene, officers obtained and reviewed surveillance footage that showed a male subject wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black ski mask approach a teller’s station and pass a note demanding money. The subject produced a bag, which the teller filled with cash totaling $6,779. The subject then fled the area on a bicycle toward the merger of Route 130 and Route 206.

Bordentown City and Township police canvassed the area and obtained surveillance footage from local businesses, which showed the subject travel to the front parking lot of a local business, place his bicycle in the rear of a Hyundai Santa Fe and flee the area north on Route 206.

Later that evening, Bordentown Township detectives followed up on potential vehicle leads and located the suspect vehicle in the area of Jarvis Place in Trenton. They observed a male suspect enter the vehicle and drive toward Route 29. Trenton police conducted a motor vehicle stop of the vehicle and identified the driver as the robbery suspect, George T. Rodgers of Trenton. He was still wearing clothing observed in the surveillance video and was also in possession of some of the cash.

Rodgers was taken into custody by Bordentown City police and charged with robbery and theft. He was then transported to the Burlington County jail.

The next day, the BCPD obtained a search warrant for Rodgers’s vehicle and residence. A search of the residence located additional clothing worn by Rodgers during the robbery, as well as the bag, ski mask, bicycle and the majority of the missing cash.

Rodgers will remain in custody at the Burlington County jail pending court action.