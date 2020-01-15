Hamilton Township Mayor Jeff Martin announced two new members of his administration Jan. 15, unveiling an interim business administrator and a new public works director.

As interim business administrator, Martin selected T. Missy Balmir, who has served in a range of functions for prominent New Jersey Democrats. Balmir has previously served as an Assistant Commissioner of Operations at the New Jersey Department of Human Services and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs under Gov. Jon Corzine, was a senior advisor to state Senate President Steve Sweeney, a senior outreach advisor to U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and was the co-chair of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee’s Black Caucus, according to a township press release. She would take the place of Dave Kenny, who served as former Mayor Kelly Yaede’s business administrator for two years after three terms on township council.

Balmir has worked for former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer, as well as with former Rep. Rush Holt and current U.S. Senator Cory Booker, in addition to serving as the CEO of a government affairs and political consulting firm that she started.

Balmir earned a bachelor’s in political science and government from Rider University and a master’s in public affairs and politics from Rutgers University. She was also a graduate fellow at the Eagleton Institute of Politics. Balmir is a graduate of Trenton Central High School, is a former Trenton School Board Member and is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. According to her LinkedIn page, Balmir currently lives in Roselle, Union County.

Meanwhile, Mercer County Highway Division superintendent Chris Markley received the nod to become Hamilton’s public works director.

In his county role, Markley oversaw six units responsible for nearly $20 million in annual operating and capital budgets and managed 125 employees. The role required he oversee 180 linear miles of roads under the County’s jurisdiction, the County’s motor pool fleet in excess of 800 vehicles, 688 bridges and culverts, mosquito control and shade tree services, as well as traffic signals, according to a press release from the township. Markley, if approved by council, would fill the position occupied in the Yaede administration by David Carothers.

Markley began his time with the county as a laborer before becoming a light and heavy equipment operator, supervisor of roads, general supervisor of highways, assistant chief of highways and chief of highways, before assuming his most recent job as the county’s superintendent of public works.

Markley is a certified Public Works Manager, a Qualified Purchasing Agent, a New Jersey Certified Recycling Professional, a Registered Purchasing Specialist and holds a Class A NJ Commercial Driver’s Licenses.

Both nominations will require the approval of Hamilton Township council. For the first time in over a decade, Democrats occupy all five seats on the township’s legislative body. Martin, the mayor, is also a Democrat.