The New Jersey Route 29 northbound bypass of the I-295/Route 29 interchange (exit 76) on the New Jersey side of the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge is scheduled to be shut down around the clock starting on January 20.

During the roadway closure, affected traffic will be diverted through portions of the interchange’s new system of ramps and roundabouts for reconnection with Route 29 northbound for travel toward Washington Crossing and Lambertville.

The total bypass shutdown and traffic diversion plan applies only to NJ Route 29 northbound travel and is expected to be in place from approximately 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20. Traffic on I-295 and the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge should not be affected.

The Route 29 northbound travel restriction is currently scheduled to last one week, but will be extended an additional three weeks — until the week of February 16 — if traffic impacts do not exceed projections. Under the closure and diversion plan, motorists should expect to encounter delays and backups only during weekday evening-peak travel periods: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The upcoming travel restriction will allow for excavation activities and drainage installation work within the closed bypass section.

The bypass closure is the first in a series of travel restrictions that are expected to be needed over the next 18 months to safely carry out Stage 2 construction activities for the Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project. Subsequent new project-related travel restrictions will be announced when they are scheduled and approved for implementation.

Project construction began in the spring of 2017. Stage 1 for the project ended when the first completed span of the new Scudder Falls Toll Bridge opened to traffic overnight on July 9 and tolling began (Pennsylvania-bound direction only) July 14. Stage 2’s centerpiece element is the construction the new bridge’s downstream span, which is currently projected to open to traffic in summer 2021. A third project stage involving approach roadway transitional work is expected to wrap up in late 2021. All protracted project-related travel restrictions are expected to end at that time.

The aforementioned scheduled travel restrictions are subject to change due to weather, emergency, traffic, and equipment/materials mobilization considerations. Motorists are urged to allow extra time to reach their destinations, reduce speeds and exercise caution when travelling through project work areas. More information on the Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project is available at www.scudderfallsbridge.com.