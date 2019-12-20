Trenton’s history will come to life next week during Patriots Week, an annual celebration of the city’s role in the American Revolution.

Held from Wednesday, Dec. 26 to Monday, Dec. 31, Patriots Week offers dozens of ways to experience and participate in the war that shaped our nation. From battle reenactments and historic house tours to art and cultural exhibits, Trenton will once again spend the week honoring its colonial roots.

Many of Trenton’s historic locations and buildings will be open for tours, including the Old Barracks Museum and the 1719 William Trent House Museum.

The New Jersey State Museum will also be celebrating the city’s history by hosting holiday planetarium shows about the constellations and planets that occupied the sky when George Washington crossed the Delaware.

For the full list of events, as well as parking and ticket information, visit the Trenton Downtown Association’s website or visit the links below for a day-to-day guide.