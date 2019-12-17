Chick-Fil-A, the fast-food chicken chain with a devoutly loyal fan base, presented a plan to the Lawrence Township Planning Board on Monday night for a new restaurant at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Bakers Basin Road. WPST’s Chris Rollins first reported the news.

The proposed location, 2950 Brunswick Pike (AKA Route 1), is the now-vacant former site of Mrs. G Appliances. The site, which has been cleared and already has a completed parking lot, is adjacent to Wawa. There is also a McDonald’s, a Sherwin-Williams, and a Verizon Authorized Retailer on the site.

Rollins reports municipal engineer James Parvesse as saying that the application was not able to be finished at the Monday meeting, and will continue into the next meeting on Jan. 27.

Atlanta-based Chick-Fil-A’s only location in the area is in Hamilton Township, at the Hamilton Marketplace shopping plaza. That restaurant has grown in popularity since opening, to the point where it now has two drive-through lanes and a line that still often spills out into the main plaza road.