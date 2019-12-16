Hamilton Mayor-Elect Jeff Martin has assembled an extensive array of transition committees in advance of his anticipated swearing in on Jan. 1.

Martin distributed a media release today stating that the transition committees will work with the current administration and the mayor-elect in ensuring a smooth transition.

“I’m thrilled to have such qualified and experienced members of our transition committees. These members are volunteering their time to make Hamilton a better place to live, work and raise a family and I cannot thank them enough for their willingness to serve,” Martin said in the release. “Each committee is tasked with brainstorming new ideas to improve services to our residents, visitors and business members. I look forward to working with them learning from their expertise.”

The following persons are Co-Chairs and members of the listed transition committee:

Transition

Rachel Holland and Sharon Shinkle Gardner.

Animal Welfare

Co-Chairs: Brian Hackett (director, NJ Humane Society) and Kristin Mercer (co-founder, It’s a Ruff Life Rescue).

Members: Terry Pfiefer (Animal Advocate); Lucinda Tucker (Stray Catz); Steve Clegg (animal advocate); Wendy Sturgeon (animal advocate).

Operations and Finance

Co-Chairs: Anthony “Skip” Cimino (executive director, NJ Assembly Majority Office) and R. David Rousseau (former New Jersey State Treasurer).

Members: Ken DeRoberts (former business administrator); Missy Balmir (former business administrator); Robert Landolfi (former business administrator); Steve Petrecca (retired, state Department of Treasury); Mark Meara (CIO, Rowan College at Burlington County).

Public Works & Infrastructure

Co-Chairs: Nicole Minutoli (NJDOT) and Steven Gardner (NJLECET).

Members: Mojgan Mohtashamni (CEO, Advanced Infrastructure Design); Greg Whitehead (director of public works, Lawrence); Dominic Chianese (retired architect); Joe Webber (retired, NJDOT).

Public Authorities

Co-Chairs: Hon. Anthony Carabelli, Sr. (former Mercer County Freeholder) & Andrew Hendry (former President, New Jersey Utilities Association)

Members: Frank Lucchesi (PSE&G); Joe McIntyre (Trenton Sewer Authority); Anthony Pompei (retired, Hamilton Water Pollution Control).

Legal and Court Operations

Co-Chairs: Arthur Sypek (former Mercer County counsel) and Michael Donahue (managing partner, Stark and Stark).

Members: Ana Bauersachs (Capehardt); Kristine Walsh (Law Office of Kristine Walsh); Paul Adezio (Mercer County counsel); Mike Ziccardi (Recovery Advocates).

Recreation, Education and Youth Activities

Co-Chairs: Toni DeAngelo (Hamilton Library board member) and Jeff Hurley (general manager, Trenton Thunder).

Members: Robin Walton (Thomas Edison State University); Diana Vasil (Hamilton Public Schools); James Angelino (Hamilton Public Schools); James Stevenson (former Hamilton school board member); Melanie Schulz (NJASA); Janna Sheiman (Wong Fleming).

Economic Development

Co-Chairs: Jeff Perlman (managing partner, Borden Perlman) and Jeannine Cimino (regional president, Berkshire Bank).

Members: Pete Golden (Genesis Biotechnology Group); Sezar Ates (Caesar’s Bagels); Kate Stevens Kane (Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber and HTEDAC); Susan Carella (Carella’s Chocolates & Gifts); Marilyn Silverman (Word Center Printing); Daniel Popkin (Studio Park).

Nonprofit and Community Development

Co-Chairs: Dr. Joseph E. Woods (Pastor, St. Phillips Baptist Church) and Diana Zita (CEO, Hamilton YMCA).

Members: Lori Leonard (CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Burlington/Trenton); Diane Grillo (RWJ and Hamilton Rotary); Lorraine Porcella (Hamilton Kiwanis); John Kroschwitz (retired teacher); Dave Schultz (Ryan’s Quest); Tyrell Smith (Smith Family Foundation).

Public Safety

Co-Chairs: Samuel Plumeri, Jr. (chairman, New Jersey Parole Board) and Gilbert Lugossy (commissioner, Hamilton Fire District 3).

Members: Veldon Harris (former chief of county detectives, Mercer County Prosecutors Office); Michael Fedorko (formerly of New Jersey State Police); Scott McCormick (Hamilton Fire Inspection); Brian Skillman (RWJ mobile health supervisor); James Boozan (Capital Health divisional director of EMS); Jason Ryan (Hamilton firefighter); Sean Golden (Hamilton firefighter).

Health and Special Needs

Co-Chairs: Stephanie Pratico (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia); Lisa Breza (senior vice president, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton); Suzanne Borgos (vice president, Capital Health).

Members: Deb Millar (Princeton Health); Gretchen DiMarco (formerly with Advancing Opportunities); Dan Sczweck (Miracle League of Mercer County); Sarah Kevett (Capital Health); Roberto Hernandez (Catholic Charities of Trenton and Hamilton YMCA), Kelly Rouba-Boyd (Arthritis Foundation).

Senior and Veteran Services

Co-Chairs: Madina Wilson (director, Mercer County Veteran Services) and Yolanda Stinger (director of community relations, Hamilton Continuing Care).

Members: Charles Othold (commander, VFW 3525); Joe and Stacy Santo (retired teachers); Juvy Gonzales (regional director, Care One); Larry Rosenthal (former director, Mercer County Veterans Services); Christina Cantitano (Senior Bridge and co-founder of Vets & Pets).

Labor and Workforce Development

Co-Chairs: Debbie Parks (international vice president, AFSCME) and Charles “Chuddy” Whalen (assistant business manager, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 9).

Members: Sam Rubino (Ironworkers 399); Karen Bellamy (IFPTE); Paul Belardo (Carpenters); John Retalis (FMBA); Robert O’Hare (PBA); Anthony Angelico (IBEW); Alfonso Guarraggi (Laborers); Frank Gatto (HTEA); John Amadio (Insulators 89); Virgen Velez (Mercer County One Stop).

Land Use and Environment

Co-Chairs: Jennifer Coffey (executive director, Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions) and Peter Kasabach (executive director, New Jersey Future).

Members: Kristin Crossney (Widener University); Bruce Engel (Capital 5 Realty); Ed Pattik (Mercer County Housing Office); Michael Maloney (business manager, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 9).

Arts and Tourism

Co-Chairs: Ellen Renee (chairwoman, Hamilton Cultural Affairs and Arts Commission) and Gary Schneider (executive director, Grounds for Sculpture).

Members: Janine Verduci (playwright); Lauren Otis (Trenton Artworks); Tom Kelly (Hamilton artist); Denise Wyers (Hamilton photographer).