The Hamilton Township School district wants to project a new image, and is asking the community to help decide what that image will be.

The district is holding a vote through Dec. 31 to decide on a new logo. The five possibilities are below, and the winner will be revealed in January.

Voters can make their selections online. Only one vote per email address is permitted.

The district is asking voters to choose a logo while considering how it will appear in different sizes, on social media, on letterhead and on apparel, as well as how it will look in black and white.

The district invited students, faculty and staff to submit new logo designs in the fall to replace the aging apple-in-an-oval design it currently uses. Five designs were selected from among the submissions for inclusion in the contest.