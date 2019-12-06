The following article is a paid Community News Advertising Feature

Dr. Ashlee Godshalk Ruggles, a board certified, fellowship trained colorectal surgeon with expertise in minimally invasive procedures, recently joined Capital Health Surgical Group. Dr. Godshalk Ruggles focuses on the prevention and treatment of colon and rectal cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), and other diseases of the lower digestive tract. She specializes in minimally invasive surgical approaches, including laparoscopic and robotic surgery (using the da Vinci surgical system) as well as advanced endoscopy.

“According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosis in men and women in the United States,” said Dr. Cataldo Doria, medical director of Capital Health Cancer Center. “Dr. Godshalk Ruggles fills an important need at Capital Health, and for cancer patients in our region and the surrounding area who require the specialized care she provides, they can now get it without having to travel to a large urban center.”

Dr. Godshalk Ruggles completed her internship and general surgery residency at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. This was followed by two fellowships at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, TX—the first in minimally-invasive colon and rectal surgery where she focused entirely on a laparoscopic and robotic approach. She completed her second fellowship in colon and rectal surgery the following year, this time expanding to include advanced endoscopy and all approaches to surgery.

From diagnosis through treatment, Dr. Godshalk Ruggles works closely with referring physicians such as gastroenterologists and primary care providers as well as the integrated team of medical, surgical, radiation, and related cancer specialists at Capital Health Cancer Center to develop and deliver a personalized plan of care.

“Capital Health’s reputation as a regional leader in health care is impressive, particularly in the area of cancer care,” said Dr. Godshalk Ruggles. “I’m excited to contribute to the growth of the Cancer Center and the organization as a whole, but I especially look forward to making a positive difference with our patients who are living with conditions that prevent them from experiencing their fullest lives.”

Dr. Godshalk Ruggles is part of Capital Health Surgical Group, a multi-specialty surgical practice comprised of experienced surgeons who are experts in the surgical fields of acute care, bariatrics, breast, colorectal, general, hepato-pancreato-biliary, thoracic, vascular and surgical critical care.

To make an appointment, call 609-537-6000 or visit capitalsurgical.org for more information.